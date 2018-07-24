Golf: Molinari leads European Point List

Rome

Rome, July 24 - Francesco Molinari has climbed to the top of the European and world golf ranking after his triumph at the 147th Open Championship. The 35-year-old picked up his first Major title, becoming the first Italian golfer to do so, once again jumping to the top of the Ryder Cup European Points List and to World Number Six on the Official World Golf Ranking. Now at the top of the European Tour's Race to Dubai ranking, he also climbed from 27th to seventh place in the FedEx Cup. The Turin-born champion is now leading the European Point List, which sums up the results garnered on the European Tour and guarantees access to the Ryder Cup on September 28-30. Molinari took the lead ahead of Britain's Tyrrel Hatton - who is now also behind fellow Briton Justin Rose - securing his presence in Paris. Britain's Tommy Fleetwood is fourth, followed by Sweden's Alex Noren, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Spain's John Rahm. Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, the winner of the 75th edition of the Italian Open, has the last spot available to go to Paris without hoping for one of the four wild cards.

