Rome

Sanremo music fest rules changed, big names-young together

One single big category next february

Sanremo music fest rules changed, big names-young together

Rome, July 24 - Sanremo Music Festival Director Caludio Baglioni has changed the rules at the iconic event so that big-name stars and newcomers are no longer put into two separate categories. Instead of Sanremo having 'Big' and 'New Proposals' groups, there will be a single category in which the two winners of a new contest for newcomers will be inserted, sources said Tuesday. The new contest, 'Sanremo Giovani' will take place from December 17 to 21. It will run over six days in two prime-time shows and four pre-evening ones, sources said. The 69th edition of the Sanremo Music Festival will take place on 5-9 February 2019.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"

Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"

di Francesco Altomonte

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

di Domenico Bertè

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33