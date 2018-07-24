Intervene if boat in difficulty - NATO

Caserta, July 24 - NATO Naples Commander and US Admiral James Foggo said Tuesday that sailors must always save people in difficulty at sea. "When a sailor meets a boat in difficulty he must always intervene with the aim of saving human lives," Foggo said. "It is a rule of the sea," he said. Foggo added: "the navy operates in complete autonomy and can also decide the mode of intervention". Italy has had a "positive" approach on migrants, NATO Naples Command Chief of Staff General Luciano Portolano said Tuesday. "The Italian government has approached the phenomenon of immigration in a comprehensive way and that will permit intervention to resolve the various aspects of the problem," he said. "The government is making incredible efforts to involve all the subjects taking part in various roles," he said. "Coordinated action by NATO in the Mediterranean would be possible but all decisions are up to politics".