Asylum seeker, 24, nabbed for molesting girl, 9

Piacenza, July 24 - A 24-year-old Malian asylum seeker was arrested in Piacenza Tuesday on suspicion of repeatedly molesting a nine-year-old girl, police said. The alleged molestation took place inside a migrant centre in the city, where the girl was staying with her mother, police said. The girl is said to have told her parents what happened to her on several occasions. Minors' police got an arrest warrant for the man. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said "An ASYLUM SEEKER, an African from Mali, was arrested by Piacenza police for SEXUAL VIOLENCE on a nine-year-old girl, A nine-year-old girl...How disgusting". He said such alleged offenders deserved harsher punishment because they had betrayed Italians' trust, and said he would do his utmost so that "this gentleman returns to his country as soon as possible!".