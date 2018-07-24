Rome

Man probed for wounding Roma girl

In Rome last week

Man probed for wounding Roma girl

Rome, July 24 - An Italian man of about 45 has been placed under investigation for injuring a Roma girl in a Rome street a week ago, sources said Tuesday. The man is accused of grievous bodily harm, the sources said. According to Italian media reports, the girl was hit by a pellet from an air gun while walking with her mother in Via Togliatti last Tuesday.

