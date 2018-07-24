Fencing: Foconi gets gold in men's foil

Rome, July 24 - Italy's Alessio Foconi got the gold medal at the world fencing championships at Wuxi in China on Tuesday, beating Britain's Richard Kruse 15-8 in the final. It was Italy's fourth medal in the championships. Alice Volpi on Monday won the women's foil, beating France's Ysaora Thibus 15-12. It was her first gold. Arianna Errigo, beaten by Thibus in the semi-final, won the bronze. Mara Navarria won the women's epee on Sunday, beating Romania's Ana Maria Popescu 13-9.