Rome

Fencing: Foconi gets gold in men's foil

Beats Briton Kruse in final

Fencing: Foconi gets gold in men's foil

Rome, July 24 - Italy's Alessio Foconi got the gold medal at the world fencing championships at Wuxi in China on Tuesday, beating Britain's Richard Kruse 15-8 in the final. It was Italy's fourth medal in the championships. Alice Volpi on Monday won the women's foil, beating France's Ysaora Thibus 15-12. It was her first gold. Arianna Errigo, beaten by Thibus in the semi-final, won the bronze. Mara Navarria won the women's epee on Sunday, beating Romania's Ana Maria Popescu 13-9.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"

Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"

di Francesco Altomonte

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33