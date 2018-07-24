TAV huge waste, no one give green light - Toninelli

Rome
24/07/2018
Rome, July 24 - The high-speed rail (TAV) line between Turin and Lyon "has been a huge waste of public money", Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. Toninelli, a leading member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said "no one should dare to sign off on advancing the line" which is being built north of Turin amid constant protests. The M5S, led by Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, said before the March 4 general election it would halt the project.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"
di Francesco Altomonte
Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online