TAV huge waste, no one give green light - Toninelli

Rome, July 24 - The high-speed rail (TAV) line between Turin and Lyon "has been a huge waste of public money", Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said Tuesday. Toninelli, a leading member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said "no one should dare to sign off on advancing the line" which is being built north of Turin amid constant protests. The M5S, led by Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, said before the March 4 general election it would halt the project.