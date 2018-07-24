FCA rises 2% on Milan bourse

Milan, July 24 - FCA recouped 2% on the Milan bourse Tuesday after falling 1.5% Monday on ailing Sergio Marchionne's exit as CEO. All the related shares in the group also rose, with CNH up 2.72%, Ferrari up 1.1% and Exor up 2.08%. Ferrari fell almost 5% on Monday while Exor suffered a loss of 3.25% on Monday and CNH shed 1.7% Monday. FCA's Group Executive Council (GEC) met for the second day under new CEO Mike Manley. Manley is also interim Europe head after Monday's resignation of Alfredo Altavilla who reportedly felt he had been passed over for the top job. Manley and the GEC are examining operational sectors to map out the strategic lines for each brand and each region the group is present in. FCA's second-quarter results will be released on Wednesday.