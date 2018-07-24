Rome

ECHR suspends clearing of Roma camp in Rome

Urges alternative accommodation to be found by Friday

ECHR suspends clearing of Roma camp in Rome

Rome, July 24 - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday suspended the clearing of a Roma camp in Rome. The Camping River camp is being closed down. The ECHR suspended the closure until Friday July 27, asking institutions to indicate alternative lodging solutions for the residents. Rome city council said it was already producing all the documentation "in which the numerous and reiterated accommodation offers are certified, of housing and working inclusion, made to all the residents." Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has frequently threatened to raze Roma camps, reacted by tweeting "all we needed were the do-gooders of the European Court for Rom Rights.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Il sindaco finisce in acqua durante processione in mare

Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"

Quattro colpi in testa per eseguire la "sentenza"

di Francesco Altomonte

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

Ad agosto fiera di nuovo aperta

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33