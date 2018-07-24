ECHR suspends clearing of Roma camp in Rome

Rome, July 24 - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday suspended the clearing of a Roma camp in Rome. The Camping River camp is being closed down. The ECHR suspended the closure until Friday July 27, asking institutions to indicate alternative lodging solutions for the residents. Rome city council said it was already producing all the documentation "in which the numerous and reiterated accommodation offers are certified, of housing and working inclusion, made to all the residents." Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has frequently threatened to raze Roma camps, reacted by tweeting "all we needed were the do-gooders of the European Court for Rom Rights.