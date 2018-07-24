Caserta

Positive Italy approach on migrants - NATO

Incredible efforts says Chief of Staff Portolano

Positive Italy approach on migrants - NATO

Caserta, July 24 - Italy has had a "positive" approach on migrants, NATO Naples Command Chief of Staff General Luciano Portolano said Tuesday. "The Italian government has approached the phenomenon of immigration in a comprehensive way and that will permit intervention to resolve the various aspects of the problem," he said. "The government is making incredible efforts to involve all the subjects taking part in various roles," he said. "Coordinated action by NATO in the Mediterranean would be possible but all decisions are up to politics".

