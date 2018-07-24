Brussels

EC moots migrant landing platforms in third countries

BRussels to coordinate States

Brussels, July 24 - The European Commission on Tuesday proposed migrant landing platforms in non-EU countries in close cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UNHCR and in collaboration with third countries. The goal is to help ensure really shared regional responsibility in responding to complex migratory challenges, the EC said, while reducing deaths at sea and ensuring an ordered and predictable landing. It is not a question of camps or detention centres but of areas managed in the full respect of international law and human rights, the EC said. The EC added that it will have a role in coordinating States' response to the migrant emergency. This will be a "provisional measure", it said, pending root-and-branch reform of the asylum system.

