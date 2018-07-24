Arcelor Mittal confident of ILVA union deal

Rome, July 24 - Arcelor Mittal said Tuesday it was confident of reaching a deal with unions on its new environmental clean-up plan for the huge former ILVA steel plant at Taranto in Puglia. The Italo-Indian consortium said it felt sure it could clinch a deal "within the next few days". Requests from ILVA's commissioners and accepted by Arcelor only regard the environmental part of the plan, sources said. The part relating to jobs and wages is to be covered by negotiations with the unions and government which Arcelor trusts will be opened and "finalised in the next few days". Earlier, the consortium informed the three extraordinary commissioners that it had accepted all "substantive requests for further commitments regarding the lease contract signed in June 2017", as a sign of its bona fides towards reaching a new deal. Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio has called for changes to the environmental and jobs plan presented to the last centre-left government. photo: a cloud of red dust released by ILVA over Taranto Monday