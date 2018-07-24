Stop human trafficking says Trenta in Libya

Rome, July 24 - Human trafficking must be stopped, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta said on a surprise visit to Libya on Tuesday. "We must stop human trafficking and irregular immigration," she told her Libyan counterpart Najim Owida. The Italian minister reiterated that Italy "will continue to be at Libya's side" and is "ready to step up its effort according to the needs and demands of the Libyan people". More must be done to help stabilise the country, she said. Trenta will meet Libyan Premier Fayez al-Serraj and visit a military hospital at Misrata later today.