Rome

Italy doesn't need charity on migrants - Salvini to EU

Let them give money to someone else says on FT report

Rome, July 24 - Italy doesn't need "charity" from the EU on migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "If they want to give money to someone else let them do so, Italy doesn't need charity," he said in reference to a Financial Times report that the EU proposes paying 6,000 euros for every migrants rescued in the Mediterranean and received by one of the EU's member States. As well as being interior minister, Salvini is also deputy premier and leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League (L) party. According to a copy of the plan obtained by ANSA, "controlled centres" would be set up "on a voluntary basis" in EU countries to improve asylum procedures and accelerate repatriation of irregular migrants. The plan, which the EC has sent to European capitals, envisages financial support for States that agree to host the centres. Further, countries that agree to the transfer of migrants into one of the controlled centres will receive 6,000 euros for each refugee, the plan says.

