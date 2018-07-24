Rome

Interior minister congratulates police

Migrant caught for Reggio Emilia rape - Salvini

Rome, July 24 - A Ukrainian asylum seeker has been arrested for the rape of a young woman in Reggio Emilia on Sunday, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "Girl raped Sunday in Reggio Emilia, 26-year-old Ukrainian ASYLUM SEEKER arrested," the minister said on Facebook, sending his compliments to the police. "Fo the left our line (on migrants) is supposedly 'too harsh'. Wrong., we will toughen too weak laws: clandestine migrant criminals OUT of Italy, OUT all forms of protection for those who commit these disgusting crimes!"

