Dolores Redondo wins Bancarella Book Prize

With 'Tutto questo ti darò'

Pontremoli, July 23 - Spanish writer Dolores Redondo won the 66th Bancarella Book Prize on Sunday night with 'Tutto questo ti darò' (All Of This I Will Give You). The Bancarella was founded in 1953, when Ernest Hemingway won for The Old Man And The Sea. Last year's winner was Matteo Strukul with 'I Medici, Una dinastia al potere' (The Medicis, A Dynasty In Power).

