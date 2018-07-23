Rome

Bad weather hits centre and south

Flooding in Rome, Naples, tree hits 2 in Sicily

Bad weather hits centre and south

Rome, July 23 - Bad weather hit the centre and south of Italy on Monday, moving down from the north. Heavy rain caused flooding in Rome and Naples. A gale felled a tree in Sicily and two people were hurt. There were hailstorms across the central and southern Apennines. The thunderstorms are set to fizzle out Tuesday.

