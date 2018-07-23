Bolzano

Dolomites turnstiles set up

Bolzano, July 23 - Turnstiles have been set up to cut visitor numbers in Italy's UNESCO-listed Dolomites mountain region. From today until the end of August they will restrict the number of cars that can visit the area. The scheme is similar to one that was recently set up, for pedestrians, in Venice. The turnstiles have been set up at Passo Sella, one of the main access points.

