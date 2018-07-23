Dolomites turnstiles set up

Bolzano
23/07/2018
Bolzano, July 23 - Turnstiles have been set up to cut visitor numbers in Italy's UNESCO-listed Dolomites mountain region. From today until the end of August they will restrict the number of cars that can visit the area. The scheme is similar to one that was recently set up, for pedestrians, in Venice. The turnstiles have been set up at Passo Sella, one of the main access points.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online