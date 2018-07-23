Austria double passport 'curious act' - Moavero

Berlin, July 23 - Austrian future plan to give ethnic Austrians in Italy's South Tyrol region a double passport is a "curious act", Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Monday. "Before being a hostile act it is a frankly curious act, the suitability of which we are wondering about," he said. Moavero said "granting citizenship of a State to the citizens of another State with which they already share European citizenship seems to us a big fudge of citizenship and words". He was speaking after talks in Berlin with his Herman counterpart, Heiko Maas. Vienna said earlier the idea would not be put into practice until next year or the one after that. "Any solution will be elaborated in a dialogue with Rome and in agreement with Bolzano (Bozen)," a spokesman said.