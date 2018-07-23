Berlin

Austria double passport 'curious act' - Moavero

'Fudge of citizenship and words'

Austria double passport 'curious act' - Moavero

Berlin, July 23 - Austrian future plan to give ethnic Austrians in Italy's South Tyrol region a double passport is a "curious act", Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Monday. "Before being a hostile act it is a frankly curious act, the suitability of which we are wondering about," he said. Moavero said "granting citizenship of a State to the citizens of another State with which they already share European citizenship seems to us a big fudge of citizenship and words". He was spwaking after talks in Berlin with his Herman counterpart, Heiko Maas.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Promossi sei arbitri peloritani

Promossi sei arbitri peloritani

Latitante arrestato a casa della suocera

Latitante arrestato a casa della suocera

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Due anni di rate: i consiglieri restituiscono i gettoni

Due anni di rate: i consiglieri restituiscono i gettoni

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33