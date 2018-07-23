Austria double passport 'curious act' - Moavero

Berlin, July 23 - Austrian future plan to give ethnic Austrians in Italy's South Tyrol region a double passport is a "curious act", Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Monday. "Before being a hostile act it is a frankly curious act, the suitability of which we are wondering about," he said. Moavero said "granting citizenship of a State to the citizens of another State with which they already share European citizenship seems to us a big fudge of citizenship and words". He was spwaking after talks in Berlin with his Herman counterpart, Heiko Maas.