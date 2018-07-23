Soccer: Parma docked 5 pts for next season in Serie A

Rome, July 23 - Parma have been docked five points for their Serie A campaign next year and striker Emanuele Calaiò has been banned for two years for texting opponents Spezia on the eve of the last match in Serie B, sources said Monday. The sentence was issued by the federal court of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC). The tribunal said that Calaiò's conduct amounted to "attempted sporting crime". Parma said the penalty was "unfair" and said it would appeal. After the tough penalty, now Chievo Verona is said to be afraid of an upcoming ruling on a case of alleged fraud for which prosecutors have asked for it to be docked 15 points.