Ports open to Sophia mission until change - Moavero

In a few weeks' time

In a few weeks' time

Rome, July 23 - Italian ports will remain open to the EU's Sophia migrant search-and-rescue mission until its operational rules are changed in a few weeks time and Italy will no longer be the only landing point, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Monday. Speaking after meeting German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin, Moavero said that in the meantime, "Italy will guarantee docking in its ports of all the persons saved" by the Sophia mission ships. "Within the space of a few weeks we will arrive at the modification of the operational rules of the European navy operation Sophia, which should put an end to landing rescued people in a single country," he said.

