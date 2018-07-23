Milan

3 get up to 12 yrs in rape drug case

Use of drug aggravating factor

Milan, July 23 - Two men were sentenced to 12 years in jail and a third to eight and a half years Monday for raping a 22-year-old woman after slipping a rape drug into her drink in April last year. The rape took place in the apartment of one of the three at Bellusco near Monza. The Milan court recognised the aggravating factor of using the drug. The men were arrested in December and January.

