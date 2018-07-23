Fencing: Volpi gold in women's foil

Rome
23/07/2018
Rome, July 23 - Alice Volpi on Monday won the women's foil at the world fencing championships in Wuxi, China, beating France's Ysaora Thibus 15-12. It was her first gold. Arianna Errigo, beaten by Thibus in the semi-final, won the bronze. It was Italy's second gold at the championships. Mara Navarria won the epee on Sunday beating Romania's Ana Maria Popescu 13-9.
