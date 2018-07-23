Golf: Molinari breaks Italy's duck in majors

Rome

Rome, July 23 - Francesco 'Chicco' Molinari broke Italy's majors duck by winning the Open Championship on Sunday. Turin-born Molinari, 35, slotted home a birdie on the last hole to finish on eight under, two clear of Americans Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner, England's Justin Rose and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. "I dedicate this victory to my family and my staff," said Molinari, who has now won three times and come second twice in his last six tournaments. "It was a big fight but luckily did it. Congratulations to my opponents who were absolutely exemplary. "I'd like to thank so many people, starting with my wife. Without her I never would have done it. "It's a success I had dreamed of for a long time, and now finally it has come". Molinari played with a resurgent Tiger Woods, who briefly led but eventually carded five under. Italian sport hailed Molinari's win. Inter Milan said he was a "legend". Alessandro Del Piero said "he wrote an unforgettable page". Molinari said his next goals included doing well in the Ryder Cup and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

