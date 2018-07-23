Italy to help check Tunisia migrant flows - Trenta

Rome, July 23 - Italy will help Tunisia check migrant flows in a "more concrete" way, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta is set to tell President Beji Caid Essebsi and her counterpart Abdelkarim Zbidi in Tunis later today, sources said. Italy will provide assistance, she will say, for controlling maritime spaces and managing emergencies at sea. "The visit is part of the important work the Italian government is taking forward to contain irregular (migrant) flows," said defence minister sources.