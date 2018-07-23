Soccer: Parma docked 5 pts for next season in Serie A

Rome

Rome, July 23 - Parma have been docked five points for their Serie A campaign next year and striker Emanuele Calaiò has been banned for two years for texting opponents Spezia on the eve of the last match in Serie B, sources said Monday. The sentence was issued by the federal court of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC). The tribunal said that Calaiò's conduct amounted to "attempted sporting crime".

