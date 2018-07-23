Woman raped in Reggio Emilia

Reggio Emilia
23/07/2018
Reggio Emilia, July 23 - A 20-year-old woman was raped last night on the outskirts of Reggio Emilia, police said Monday. The victim said she was attacked from behind by an unknown aggressor, "probably a foreigner", at around nine o'clock. She said she was pushed behind a bush and raped by the man, who then fled the scene. The woman, injured and in shock, was taken to hospital. Police are seeking the man.
