Man who fell into cave rescued

Rome, July 23 - A spelunker who fell into a cave near Cuneo was rescued on Monday. Rescue services took 36 hours to rescue the unidentified speleologist. He was winched out of the Grotta della Mottera in Alta Val Corsaglia, and taken to a hospital in Cuneo.

