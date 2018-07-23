Man who fell into cave rescued

Rome
23/07/2018
Rome, July 23 - A spelunker who fell into a cave near Cuneo was rescued on Monday. Rescue services took 36 hours to rescue the unidentified speleologist. He was winched out of the Grotta della Mottera in Alta Val Corsaglia, and taken to a hospital in Cuneo.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online