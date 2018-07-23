Rome

All ready for beach on Tiber

To be opened next month

Rome, July 23 - Preparations for a beach along the Tiber are ready, sources at Rome city council said Monday. Mayor Virginia Raggi recently announced the initiative. The sand has been piled up and the access ways onto the site near Ponte Marconi have been prepared, sources said. The beach, which is meant to hard back to the bathing establishments of the 1960s, will be opened next month, sources at Raggi's office said.

