Fincantieri to make Italy's 2 biggest ships

Rome, July 23 - Fincantieri on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement to make two next-generation cruise ships for Princess Cruises, the biggest ships yet built in Italy. Princess Cruises is a brand of Carnival Corporation & PLC, the world's largest cruise company. The ships will have a gross tonnage of 175,000 tonnes. photo: Fincantieri President Corrado Antonini

