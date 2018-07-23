Fincantieri to make Italy's 2 biggest ships

Rome
23/07/2018
Rome, July 23 - Fincantieri on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement to make two next-generation cruise ships for Princess Cruises, the biggest ships yet built in Italy. Princess Cruises is a brand of Carnival Corporation & PLC, the world's largest cruise company. The ships will have a gross tonnage of 175,000 tonnes. photo: Fincantieri President Corrado Antonini
