Man strangles wife, kills self

Caserta
23/07/2018
Caserta, July 23 - A man strangled his wife and then hanged himself from the ceiling of their home near Caserta on Monday. The homicide-suicide came after a row, police said. The couple's two children found the bodies of Antonio Topa, 51, and Immacolata Stabile, 48, when they came home from an evening out with friends. The incident took place at San Marcellino.
