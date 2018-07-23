1,200 migrants from Turkey in 2018 - Salvini

Rome, July 23 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that 1,200 migrants had landed in Italy from Turkey since the start of the year despite an EU deal with the country. "Since the start of the year 1,200 immigrants have arrived by sea from Turkey," said the leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League (L) party. "To control immigration the EU is giving six billion euros to Turkey," he said. "Something's not right, is someone not doing what they should be doing?".