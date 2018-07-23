Leftwing attacks on Marchionne 'deplorable' - Di Maio (2)

Rome
23/07/2018
Rome, July 23 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday leftwing attacks on former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne on his hospital bed were "deplorable". "Perhaps we didn't agree with Marchionne on almost anything but seeing a certain left which left him do what he wanted when he was powerful and attacks him now he is in a hospital bed, is really deplorable," said the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star MOvement.
