Rome

Leftwing attacks on Marchionne 'deplorable' - Di Maio (2)

Rome, July 23 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday leftwing attacks on former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne on his hospital bed were "deplorable". "Perhaps we didn't agree with Marchionne on almost anything but seeing a certain left which left him do what he wanted when he was powerful and attacks him now he is in a hospital bed, is really deplorable," said the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star MOvement.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Falsi diplomi, dagli elenchi spuntano altri tre docenti

Promossi sei arbitri peloritani

Promossi sei arbitri peloritani

Latitante arrestato a casa della suocera

Latitante arrestato a casa della suocera

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Albero centra camion, A/18 bloccata

Due anni di rate: i consiglieri restituiscono i gettoni

Due anni di rate: i consiglieri restituiscono i gettoni

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33