Lugo nurse murder acquittal overturned (4)

Rome, July 20 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Friday quashed the acquittal of a nurse at Lugo near Ravenna accused of murdering one of her patients. Daniela Poggiali, 45, allegedly killed Rosa Calderoni, 78, by injecting her with potassium. Poggiali was initially sentenced to life and then acquitted on appeal. Calderoni's daughter Maria expressed "satisfaction and gratitude" to the high court.