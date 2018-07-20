Tour: Nibali out after hitting spectator

Rome
20/07/2018
Rome, July 20 - Former champion Vincenzo 'The Shark' Nibali has been knocked out of the Tour de France by a fall after hitting a spectator Thursday which caused him to break a vertebra on stage 12 to Alpe d'Huez. According to one report, his handlebar snagged in a camera string; according to others, he was nudged by a motor bike. "Sadly I'm coming home," said the 33-year-old Sicilian. "Thanks for your affection, au revoir", he told fans. "These things should not happen," said former two-time world champion Gianni Bugno, now head of the riders' union. Nibali's team Merida Bahrain said they hoped the Tour spends more on security next year.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina
di Saro Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online