Rome

Tour: Nibali out after hitting spectator

'Shark' has broken vertebra

Tour: Nibali out after hitting spectator

Rome, July 20 - Former champion Vincenzo 'The Shark' Nibali has been knocked out of the Tour de France by a fall after hitting a spectator Thursday which caused him to break a vertebra on stage 12 to Alpe d'Huez. According to one report, his handlebar snagged in a camera string; according to others, he was nudged by a motor bike. "Sadly I'm coming home," said the 33-year-old Sicilian. "Thanks for your affection, au revoir", he told fans. "These things should not happen," said former two-time world champion Gianni Bugno, now head of the riders' union. Nibali's team Merida Bahrain said they hoped the Tour spends more on security next year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

di Saro Pasciuto

Ferrovie: da 23 luglio collegamenti bus Calabria-Sicilia

Ferrovie: dal 23 luglio collegamenti bus Calabria-Sicilia

Nibali in ospedale, si teme frattura vertebrale

Frattura confermata, Nibali costretto al ritiro

Incidente sul Poro, un tragico destino unisce i due fratelli

Incidente sul Poro, un tragico destino unisce i due fratelli

Dia Messina sequestra patrimonio ad imprenditore della macellazione

Dia Messina sequestra patrimonio ad imprenditore della macellazione

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33