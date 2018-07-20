Tour: Nibali out after hitting spectator

Rome, July 20 - Former champion Vincenzo 'The Shark' Nibali has been knocked out of the Tour de France by a fall after hitting a spectator Thursday which caused him to break a vertebra on stage 12 to Alpe d'Huez. According to one report, his handlebar snagged in a camera string; according to others, he was nudged by a motor bike. "Sadly I'm coming home," said the 33-year-old Sicilian. "Thanks for your affection, au revoir", he told fans. "These things should not happen," said former two-time world champion Gianni Bugno, now head of the riders' union. Nibali's team Merida Bahrain said they hoped the Tour spends more on security next year.