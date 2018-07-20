Rome

Neighbours nabbed for forcing woman into prostitution

Rome, July 20 - Neighbours of a woman picked up at Albano near Rome at the start of the month with signs of beatings, cuts and burns on her body were arrested Friday for allegedly forcing her into prostitution. A mother, daughter and the daughter's boyfriend were arrested. Investigators said they had forced the woman into sex work to their economic advantage and subjected her to physical and mental suffering.

