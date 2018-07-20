Man nabbed for raping Piacenza bartender

Piacenza, July 20 - A 34-year-old Romanian man was arrested in Milan Friday and charged with raping a female Chinese barista in Piacenza the other night. The man, who was fleeing, was identified by Piacenza Carabinieri while he was walking in the Forlanini area of the Lombard capital. The man has a criminal record and was serving a sentence for other crimes under house arrest with a permit to work by day but not by night. The man allegedly raped the cafe worker on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The victim told the Carabinieri that her attacker had arrived in the cafe shortly before it closed and then raped her after tying her up and gagging her. The screams of the victim were heard by neighbors who called for help. The victim was hospitalized for shock.