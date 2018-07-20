Soccer: Milan's Li probed for false accounting

Milan, July 20 - AC Milan Chairman Yonghong Li has been placed under investigation for false accounting in the acquisition of the seven-time European champions last year, sources said Friday. The Chinese businessman bought Silvio Berlusconi's club for 740 million euros. Li's last attempt to sell Milan failed earlier this month, meaning the club is set to be taken over by the Elliott fund. The club's Chinese owner failed to meet a deadline on July 9 to meet a repayment commitment to the American private equity fund after taking out a loan of over 300 million euros. Li had been in last-ditch talks to sell the storied club to Russian Dmitrij Rybolovlev, sources said. Milan has been excluded from next season's Europa League for failing to comply with European soccer's financial fair play rules. It has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which is expected to issue its verdict imminently.