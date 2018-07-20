Piacenza

Rapist of female cafe worker sought in Piacenza

Tied, gagged and raped for hours, neighbours heard screams

Piacenza, July 20 - A search was underway on Friday morning for a man who allegedly raped a woman working in a cafe in the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The victim told the Carabinieri that her attacker had arrive in the cafe shortly before it closed and then raped her after tying her up and gagging her. The screams of the victim, who is of Chinese origins, were heard by neighbors who called for help. The victim has been hospitalized for shock.

