The Italian Minister of Europe

Minister Savona investigated in Campobasso usury case

Alleged crime happened when he was Unicredit chief

The Italian Minister of European Affairs since 1 June, Paolo Savona, has been placed under investigation in Campobasso as part of a case involving 22 individuals for alleged usury. Savona was at the head of Unicredit at the time of the alleged crime. The minister's name appears on the document issued by the prosecutor's office on a request for an extension to the preliminary investigation on wind farms in the Molise, Puglia and Campania regions.

