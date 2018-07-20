Never asked for Tria resignation - Di Maio

Rome
20/07/2018
Rome, July 20 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday he had "never" asked for the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria over reported differences on the government's economic policy. "There are no clashes. Our goal is to find the best", said Di Maio, who has advocated policies such as a basic income seen by critics as liable to boost a budget deficit which Tria has vowed to cut. Asked if his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is liable to ask Tria to quit, Di Maio told reporters: "absolutely not, we never asked (for his resignation)". Rumours that Tria has threatened to resign are "pure fantasy", economy ministry sources said Friday.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online