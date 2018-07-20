'You're right but no ad hoc solutions' - Juncker-Conte

Brussels, July 20 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte was "right" to urge regional cooperation on migrant landings but "ad hoc solutions do not represent a sustainable way of proceeding". Juncker was referring to the division of 450 migrants who landed at Pozzallo in Sicily among six EU countries. He said "the events of last weekend showed a shared sense of solidarity on the part of member States (France, Germany, Malta, Spain, Portugal and Ireland) who offered to take a part of the migrants who landed at Pozzallo". Juncker was replying to a letter to EU authorities from Conte proposing making such arrangements permanent for the Sophia Mission.