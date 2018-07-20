Never asked for Tria resignation - Di Maio

Rome, July 20 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday he had "never" asked for the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria over reported differences on the government's economic policy. "There are no clashes. Our goal is to find the best", said Di Maio, who has advocated policies such as a basic income seen by critics as liable to boost a budget deficit which Tria has vowed to cut. Asked if his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is liable to ask Tria to quit, Di Maio told reporters: "absolutely not, we never asked (for his resignation)".