Savona probed for banking usury

'Formality' for former manager of Unicredit

Campobasso, July 20

Campobasso, July 20 - European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona is under investigation in a Campobasso probe into banking usury when he was a top manager at Italy's biggest bank Unicredit, sources said Friday. The probe involved another 22 people, judicial sources said. They include former banker Alessandro Profumo, now CEO of aerospace giant Leonardo, and Fabio Gallia, CEO and general manager of government bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). A lawyer for alleged usury victim Engineering SrL, Luigi Iosa, told ANSA that the notification was "a formality" because bank chiefs have to be probed for their "role of guarantee and control".

