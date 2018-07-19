Rome

Estimate 8,000 job losses 'optimistic' - Boeri

Row over dignity decree

Estimate 8,000 job losses 'optimistic' - Boeri

Rome, July 19 - An INPS estimate that the government's dignity decree will spell the loss of 8,000 temp jobs every year for 10 years is "optimistic", the head of the social security and pensions agency, Tito Boeri, said amid a row with the government Thursday. Boeri said that "already the labour ministry predicted a fall in jobs". Boeri has crossed swords over his estimate with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who demanded he step down. "I'm being threatened by those who are supposed to safeguard my safety," Boeri said Thursday. The dignity decree is the brainchild of Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, who has said Boeri's figures are wrong. The decree aims to fight precarious work, offshoring and gambling addiction, among other things.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

di Saro Pasciuto

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

di Emanuele Cammaroto - Pasquale Prestia

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Violenza su donne, due arresti a Messina

Violenza su donne,
due arresti a Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33