Estimate 8,000 job losses 'optimistic' - Boeri

Rome
19/07/2018
Rome, July 19 - An INPS estimate that the government's dignity decree will spell the loss of 8,000 temp jobs every year for 10 years is "optimistic", the head of the social security and pensions agency, Tito Boeri, said amid a row with the government Thursday. Boeri said that "already the labour ministry predicted a fall in jobs". Boeri has crossed swords over his estimate with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who demanded he step down. "I'm being threatened by those who are supposed to safeguard my safety," Boeri said Thursday. The dignity decree is the brainchild of Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, who has said Boeri's figures are wrong. The decree aims to fight precarious work, offshoring and gambling addiction, among other things.
