Rome

Govt summit scrubbed amid rumoured clash on appointments

Rome, July 19 - A government summit on appointments at State bank CDP and State broadcaster RAI was cancelled amid rumoured differences on Thursday. The summit was officially postponed because of prior engagements. Premier Giuseppe Conte called the summit earlier in the day to look at a slew of appointments including the new head of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) state bank, and the new president and CEO of RAI. Deputy premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria had been convened at 15:00. But Di Maio, who is also industry and labour minister, is scheduled to take part in a session drafting government amendments on his dignity decree against precarious work, gambling and offshoring this afternoon, sources said. Tria, for his part, is leaving tonight for Buenos Aires where he will attend the G20 of financial ministers and central bank chiefs on July 21-22. Salvini said he had not even known about the summit.

