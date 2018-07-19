Can't trust Italy any more on migrants - Open Arms

Rome
19/07/2018
Rome, July 19 - Riccardo Gatti, head of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms mission to save migrants in the Mediterranean, told ANSA Thursday "Italy can't be trusted any more" after Interior Minister Matteo Salvini shut Italy's ports to foreign NGOs. "It's like going out to sea and not knowing how it will end. Certain failures, certain actions, lead to the death of people. The good and the lives of people must always be put at the centre," said Gatti, commander of the Astral. "At sea people must be rescued and must be put in a safe port as soon as possible. But that's not happening in Italy".
