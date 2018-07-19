Panel for vitalizi says Council of State

Rome
19/07/2018
Rome, July 19 - Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, on Thursday set up an ad hoc commission to issue an opinion requested by Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati on vitalizi parliamentary pensions for ex-Senators. The commission is studying the issue and will meet for the first time at the end of the month, sources said. If the members of the panel immediately reach an agreement, the opinion may be ready by the first half of August, the sources said. The House has already scrapped vitalizi. House Speaker Roberto Fico said Thursday he was "not afraid" of appeals on Constitutional grounds that are based on the principle that "acquire rights" cannot be stripped.
