Rome

Panel for vitalizi says Council of State

Senate Speaker asks for opinion

Panel for vitalizi says Council of State

Rome, July 19 - Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, on Thursday set up an ad hoc commission to issue an opinion requested by Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati on vitalizi parliamentary pensions for ex-Senators. The commission is studying the issue and will meet for the first time at the end of the month, sources said. If the members of the panel immediately reach an agreement, the opinion may be ready by the first half of August, the sources said. The House has already scrapped vitalizi. House Speaker Roberto Fico said Thursday he was "not afraid" of appeals on Constitutional grounds that are based on the principle that "acquire rights" cannot be stripped.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

I tagli di De Luca a Palazzo Zanca

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

Decapitato all'alba clan della zona Sud di Messina

di Saro Pasciuto

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

Tragedia in autostrada, due vittime

di Emanuele Cammaroto - Pasquale Prestia

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Tragico incidente sul Poro, due morti

Violenza su donne, due arresti a Messina

Violenza su donne,
due arresti a Messina

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33