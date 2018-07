25 risk trial on Rome Metro C graft

Rome, July 19 - Twenty-five people including former Rome mayor Gianni Alemanno risk being indicted for fraud, corruption and misrepresentation linked to the construction of Rome's Metro C subway line, sources said Thursday. Others involved include the former mobility councillor under Alemanno, Antonello Aurigemma; the former mobility councillor under his successor Ignazio Marino, Guido Improta; former transport ministry director Ercole Incalza; and managers of Roma Metropolitane and Metro C at the time of the alleged crimes. The investigation has uncovered alleged fraud amounting to some 320 million euros. Construction of the Italian capital's third underground line has been dogged by overruns and inflated contracts. It has also been delayed by numerous archaeological finds. photo: Alemanno